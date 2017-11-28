Voluntis to integrate Insuliawith Onduo virtual diabetes clinic

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voluntis announced that it will be integrating Insulia into Onduo's virtual diabetes clinic. Onduo, a new diabetes management company created by Verily (an Alphabet Company) and Sanofi, is developing a virtual platform that integrates hardware, such as wirelessly-connected continuous glucose monitors, software, and personalized support from healthcare experts to help people manage their Type 2 diabetes. Insulia is a digital companion that provides insulin titration recommendations for people with Type 2 diabetes.

The integrated solution will launch in pilot programs with US providers and payers in early 2018.

"We are excited to partner with Onduo to provide digital insulin titration as part of its integrated diabetes management offer," said Pierre Leurent, CEO of Voluntis. "Voluntis aims to lessen the burden of diabetes management for patients and healthcare providers, while advancing value-based care in partnership with payers. This agreement with Onduo illustrates how digital therapeutics, life sciences and tech companies can form alliances to address some of healthcare's major unmet needs."

About Insulia

Insuliaprovides automated basal insulin dose recommendations and coaching messages for people with type 2 diabetes while enabling the health care team to remotely monitor progress. A healthcare practitioner prescribes Insulia using their dedicated web portal and sets up the treatment plan rules that will adjust basal insulin dosing based on the person's specific needs. The user then receives an activation code to get started with their personalized app. Once downloaded, the app uses blood glucose readings and any hypo symptoms to recommend doses in real-time. These are constantly updated using clinical algorithms built into the application. Data is automatically shared with the health care team, who can remotely monitor the patient's progress toward their goal thanks to tailored notifications. This enables providers to deliver tailored telemedicine services, a practice increasingly supported by payers worldwide. Insulia is available for people using any brand of basal insulin including Lantus Levemir Toujeo Tresiba(U-100) and Basaglar For more information, visit www.insulia.com.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital companions that empower people to self-manage their treatment in remote collaboration with their health care teams. Dedicated to chronic conditions, Voluntis' products aim to personalize treatment, support team-care coordination and improve real-world outcomes. Voluntis leverages its expertise in digitizing clinical algorithms and its technology platform to design its companion solutions. These include Insulia and Diabeo in diabetes as well as eCO and Zemy in oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies such as Sanofi, Roche and AstraZeneca. It is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For more information, visit http://www.voluntis.com/.

