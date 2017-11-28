

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - US president Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump has highlighted the support of US administration to India, and said the South Asian country has a true friend in the White House.



Ivanka was delivering keynote address after jointly opening the 8th edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) with Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad Tuesday.



The First Daughter is leading the US delegation to the three-day annual summit of entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters from across the world.



Ivanka Trump, a woman entrepreneur herself, spoke of women's empowerment and the importance of the growth of women-led-business. More than 11 million women in the US are entrepreneurs, she noted.



She said the Trump administration's policies are aimed at 'helping women and removing barriers for them'.



'Create a climate that enables us to compete so each of us can find another person who can benefit from our knowledge.'



India can grow by over $150 billion if labor gender gap is closed, according to Ivanka.



In his remarks after the inauguration, Narendra Modi spoke about the vitality of enterprise and invited global entrepreneurs to invest in India.



The Indian Prime Minster said he sees 800 million potential entrepreneurs in India 'who can make our world a better place'.



Earlier, Modi held a meeting with Ivanka, and termed it as 'wonderful.'



Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also spoke at the inaugural session.



