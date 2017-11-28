CPR Cell Phone Repair Continues Growth with Five CPR Meijer Locations

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is happy to announce the opening of five new CPR Meijer locations. The CPR franchise has 400 locations internationally, making it one of the largest mobile device repair networks in the industry. CPR Cell Phone Repair congratulates store owners Sam Wihebrink, Alex Yater, and Mitch Conway on this wonderful accomplishment.

"CPR Cell Phone Repair is thrilled to expand our network with Sam, Alex, and Mitch," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "This team brings decades of best-in-class wireless industry experience to the CPR network, and are growing rapidly throughout Indiana. We are expecting big things from this team."

The trio of owners has opened five new CPR franchise locations. Each located in a Meijer supermarket, CPR Muncie, CPR Anderson, CPR Marion, CPR Kokomo, and CPR Indianapolis aim to serve customers with convenience and efficiency in mind. Inside the Meijer store in the electronics department, customers can find CPR Kokomo, CPR Anderson, CPR Muncie, and CPR Marion. CPR Indianapolis is located in the front of the Meijer store near the self-checkout stations.

"We couldn't be more excited to open these five locations with the CPR Cell Phone Repair network," said the owners. "By offering our services in such popular grocery locations, we're eager to provide our customers convenience and repair solutions that can't be matched anywhere else."

In addition to their experience operating the CPR Evansville location, the crew also has previous experience partnering with Verizon Wireless and TCC for 15 years. As seasoned CPR store owners and with ties to the Indiana area, Sam, Alex, and Mitch's newest CPR locations will make wonderful additions to the surrounding cities they serve. Each CPR Meijer location will provide customers with fast and affordable repair solutions for cell phones, tablets, game consoles, and more. When the trio isn't hard at work with their businesses, they enjoy spending their free time golfing, fishing, spending time with family, and staying involved with their local churches.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Muncie - Meijer is located at:

6260 W McGalliard Rd.

Muncie, IN 47304

Please contact the store at 765-587-3332 or via email: repairs@cpr-muncie-meijer.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/muncie-in.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Anderson - Meijer is located at:

6610 N Scatterfield Rd.

Anderson, IN 46013

Please contact the store at 765-374-6055 or via email: repairs@cpr-anderson-meijer.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/anderson-in.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Marion - Meijer is located at:

3820 S Western Ave.

Marion, IN 46953

Please contact the store at 765-613-3106 or via email: repairs@cpr-marion-meijer.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/marion-in.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Kokomo - Meijer is located at:

2301 E Markland Ave.

Kokomo, IN 46901

Please contact the store at 765-626-3064 or via email: repairs@cpr-kokomo-meijer.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/kokomo-in.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Indianapolis - Meijer is located at:

5550 N Keystone Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46220

Please contact the store at 317-608-1828 or via email: repairs@cpr-indy-meijer.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/meijer-in.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 400 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017 CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017 CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked #1 in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

