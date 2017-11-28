

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden is burning Hennes & Mauritz AB brand clothes to produce energy. The incineration plant can burn any organic feed and it uses damp and soiled clothes from the retailer, reported www.mining.com.



The H&M brand commented to Bloomberg that, 'H&M does not burn any clothes that are safe to use. However it is our legal obligation to make sure that clothes that contain mold or do not comply with our strict restriction on chemicals are destroyed.'



In 2017 alone, around 15 tons of clothing from H&M were burnt in the energy plants, reports noted.



The combustion plant uses all sorts of wastes and it imports garbage from other countries such as Norway to generate power. Sweden is reportedly recycles around two million tones of waste every year. Apart from that they import around 80,000 tons of trash from Norway.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX