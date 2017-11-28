Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2017) - SilverCrest Metals (TSXV: SIL) (OTCQX: SVCMF) has announced additional Phase II drill results for the Las Chispas Property, which is located in Sonora, Mexico. Step-out drilling targeting extensions of the Babicanora Vein continues to intersect high-grade mineralization.

With the latest results, SilverCrest has drill-tested and intersected high-grade mineralization for an additional 400 metre of strike length at the Babicanora Vein. The high-grade footprint is now a total of 1,000 metres in strike length, with a near-surface mineralized height of 125 to 175 metres. There are 19 known epithermal veins on the Property, including nine which consist of the Babicanora, Babicanora Footwall, Las Chispas, Giovanni, La Blanquita, William Tell, Varela, Granaditas and Amethyst veins.

SilverCrest has intersected high-grade silver-gold mineralization in each of the nine veins drilled to date.

The most significant result for this release was returned from Hole BA17-43, which intersected 3.2 metres (true thickness) grading 26.95 grams per tonne gold and 1,493.6 grams per tonne silver or 3,515 grams per tonne silver equivalent.

Also noteworthy is Hole BA17-31 at 3.8 metres grading 5.65 grams per tonne gold and 451.5 grams per tonne silver, or 875 grams per tonne silver equivalent, and Hole BA17-33 at 3.1 metres grading 5.08 grams per tonne gold and 570.5 grams per tonne silver, or 951 grams per tonne silver equivalent. All three holes are step-out holes, which intercepted the Babicanora Vein approximately 300 to 400 metres southeast from the Company's drill holes previously announced on October 19, 2017.

This table summarizes the most significant drill intercepts within the Babicanora area.

HOLE

No. From

(metres) To

(metres) Drill

Intercept

(metres) Estimated

True

Thickness

(metres) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(gpt) Silver

Equivalent

(gpt)

75 Ag:1 Au BA17-29 142.7 144.8 2.1 1.6 1.78 101.1 235















BA17-31 313.7 317.5 3.8 3.8 5.65 451.5 875 Includes 314.2 315.4 1.3 1.2 16.10 973.0 2,182















BA17-32 108.5 114.9 6.3 4.0 1.50 101.1 214 Includes 111.9 114.9 2.9 1.8 2.50 153.0 341















BA17-33 225.7 228.9 3.2 3.1 5.08 570.5 951 Includes 225.7 226.2 0.5 0.4 17.65 1,495.0 2,819 Includes 228.1 228.9 0.8 0.7 8.76 1,290.0 1,947















BA17-36 241.4 243.5 2.1 2.0 3.65 451.6 725 Includes 242.0 242.7 0.7 0.7 10.25 1,280.0 2,049















BA17-37 75.3 77.8 2.5 2.5 1.14 117.8 203















BA17-38 15.0 18.6 3.6 3.6 4.21 165.0 481 Includes 15.0 15.7 2.1 0.7 18.10 590.0 1,948















BA17-41 90.6 95.3 4.7 4.0 1.32 119.2 218 Includes 91.2 92.2 1.0 1.0 4.44 289.0 622















BA17-42 279.8 282.4 2.6 2.2 3.79 388.1 673 Includes 279.8 280.5 0.6 0.5 12.35 1,210.0 2,136















BA17-43 324.4 328.0 3.6 3.2 26.95 1,493.6 3,515 Includes 324.4 325.1 0.7 0.6 137.00 4,720.0 14,995 Includes 327.0 328.0 1.0 0.9 7.42 787.0 1,344

N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng, President and CEO, stated: "Our continued step-out drilling along the strike of the Babicanora Vein has added another 400 metres to the previously announced high-grade footprint, bringing the total strike length to one kilometre. The Babicanora Vein has clearly developed into the most significant source of high-grade mineralization in the district. We are planning an additional 10 to 15 surface holes at the Babicanora Vein to infill recent results and test for further extensions before mid-January 2018. In addition, we will continue underground drilling at the Las Chispas and Giovanni veins. Drilling to date has intercepted areas of high-grade mineralization in all targeted veins, warranting further drilling to better define continuity and volume. We remain on track to complete our expanded Phase II program by mid-January 2018 in anticipation of releasing a maiden resource estimate for the Las Chispas Property in February 2018."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.SilverCrestMetals.com, contact Fred Cooper, Investor Relations, at 604-694-1730 or 1-866-691-1730, or email info@SilverCrestMetals.com.

