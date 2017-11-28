Atlas Technology International, Inc.: Atlas Technology Announces Investor Conference Call to Discuss Recent Positive Corporate Developments

Company Expected to Provide Second Quarter and Full-Year Guidance as Well as Recent New Contracts

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / Atlas Technology International, Inc. (OTCQB: ATLT), a rapidly growing designer, manufacturer and distributor of touchscreen devices, today announced that it plans to report second quarter and fiscal-year 2018 financial guidance this Thursday, November 30, 2017 before the market opens followed by a conference call at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET to discuss the contents of the press release. The Company expects to also use the call as an opportunity to update its investors on its latest corporate developments, including the impact of its share cancellation program on future earnings per share as well as recent new contract wins.

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at www.atlastechintl.com.

About Atlas Technology International, Inc.

Atlas Technology International, Inc. (OTCQB: ATLT) is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of touchscreen devices to consumer electronic producers all over the world. Their products power the interface to a wide array of smart devices including GPS systems, point of sale machines, hospitality and medical devices and small appliances. For further information on Atlas Technology International, Inc. please visit our website at www.atlastechintl.com.

