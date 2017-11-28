LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Instaclustr, offering scalable open source technologies delivered as completely managed solutions, today announced its sponsorship and participation at AWS re:Invent 2017. The Open Source-as-a-Service provider will be exhibiting at booth #1401, where the company will demonstrate the newest features and capabilities built into its fully managed solution for Apache Cassandra, ScyllaDB, and other core technologies. AWS re:Invent 2017 takes place November 27 through December 1 in Las Vegas.

Instaclustr's comprehensive Open Source-as-a-Service platform delivers fully hosted and securely managed services for customers across all industries and company sizes -- from startups with limited resources to enterprises looking to optimize operational efficiency. The solution enables businesses to reserve internal resources that would otherwise go to managing backend database operations and instead allow them to focus more fully on product development and other critical IT responsibilities.

The platform's available open source database, analytics, search, and messaging solutions have been selected for their scalability, reliability, and performance. All customers are provided with expert support (available 24/7), and a managed service backed with a 100% uptime guarantee. Additionally, Instaclustr is committed to delivering every solution it provides in its fully open source form, empowering organizations to build long-term reliance around key open source technologies with the knowledge that they are immune to issues such as vendor or technical lock-in.

Instaclustr brings its Open Source-as-a-Service platform to AWS re:Invent 2017 having successfully worked with organizations such as Atlassian, AdStage, and Sonos, and achieved top-line growth continually surpassing 100% year-over-year. This proven track record has led Instaclustr to eclipse 10 million node hours and 1 petabyte of data under its management. Instaclustr's platform now manages more than 1,250 nodes across AWS.

"Instaclustr is a great example of a leading Australian technology innovator on the AWS Cloud. With its Open Source-as-a-Service platform, Instaclustr offers a number of popular technologies -- such as Apache Cassandra -- that are well-suited for managing data in AWS," said Stefan Jansen, Head of Channels and Alliances, AWS Australia and New Zealand. "Developers using AWS often seek fully-managed database and related solutions to allow for greater focus on product development, and this is what Instaclustr's platform provides."

"As Instaclustr grows both in customer base and in the number of best-of-breed open source solutions we deliver, we remain committed to ensuring that customers have the best technologies available working for them," said Peter Nichol, CEO, Instaclustr. "We're proud to be demonstrating the revamped solutions we provide at AWS re:Invent 2017, and excited to meet with attendees looking to learn more about our managed services."

AWS re:Invent 2017 attendees are invited to visit Instaclustr at booth #1401 and learn how the technologies included in Instaclustr's Open Source-as-a-Service platform can provide value to their businesses.

Instaclustr is the Open Source-as-a-Service company, delivering reliability at scale. We operate an automated, proven, and trusted managed environment, providing database, analytics, search, and messaging. We enable companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting edge customer-facing applications.

