ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Dan Myers, will present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Conference, to be held December 5 - 7, 2017, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The Company's presentation will take place Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at 3:00 PM Pacific Time.

A live broadcast of the conference presentation will be available. To access the broadcast, go to the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.alimerasciences.com. A replay of the conference presentation will also be available.

ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg is a sustained release intravitreal implant approved in the U.S. to treat diabetic macular edema in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. Each ILUVIEN implant is designed to release submicrogram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for 36 months to treat the disease consistently every day.

DME, the primary cause of vision loss associated with diabetic retinopathy, is a disease affecting the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision. When the blood vessel leakage associated with diabetic retinopathy results in swelling of the macula, the condition is called DME. The onset of DME is painless and may go unreported by the patient until it manifests with the blurring of central vision or acute vision loss. The severity of this blurring may range from mild to profound loss of vision. The Wisconsin Epidemiologic Study of Diabetic Retinopathy found that over a 10-year period approximately 19% of people with diabetes included in the study were diagnosed with DME. All people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes are at risk of developing DME. As the population of people with diabetes increases, Alimera expects the annual incidence of diagnosed DME to increase, as well.

Alimera, founded in June 2003, is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and will affect millions of people in our aging populations. Alimera's commitment to retina specialists and their patients is manifest in Alimera's product and development portfolio designed to treat early- and late-stage diseases. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

