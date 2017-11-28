LANSING, MI--(Marketwired - November 28, 2017) - Michigan retailers say their sales rose during October compared to September numbers, according to the Michigan Retail Index, a joint project of Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

This comes on the heels of initial reports that holiday online sales over the Thanksgiving weekend could break records, while brick and mortar stores held their own.

"All signs are good for a great holiday shopping season," said MRA President and CEO James P. Hallan. "People have disposable income and the economy is chugging along. With an extra shopping day this year and Christmas scheduled to fall on a Monday, consumers will have more chances than usual to get their shopping done. Now we just need the weather to cooperate."

Fifty-seven percent of retailers reported that their sales increased in October over September. Fifty-five percent said they expect sales activity to increase in the next three months. That observation came well before initial reports of robust sales over the Thanksgiving weekend - with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Likely reasons for the October sales boost: The National Retail Federation had predicted that Halloween sales would increase 8.3 percent to $9.1 billion in October. Also, the NRF said many consumers are starting to do their holiday shopping in late October.

Meanwhile, Michigan's unemployment rate went from 4.3 percent to 4.5 percent in October, compared to the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.7 percent.

Sales tax receipts totaled $683.2 million in October 2017, up 10.3 percent from a year ago and representing the second time in the last four months that sales tax collections have exhibited double-digit, year-over-year growth. Sales tax collections from motor vehicle sales were 8.7 percent above the October 2016 level; collections from nonvehicle sales were up 10.5 percent. Year-to-date sales tax collections were 7.6 percent above the level a year ago and $145.2 million more than projected.

The Michigan Retail Index's October survey found that while 57 percent reported sales increases over September, 30 percent recorded declines and 13 percent reported no change. The results create a seasonally adjusted performance index of 65.9 up from the September performance index of 43.7.

The 100-point index gauges the performance of the state's overall retail industry, based on monthly surveys conducted by MRA and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's Detroit branch. Index values above 50 generally indicate positive activity; the higher the number, the stronger the activity.

While 55 percent of Michigan retailers expect sales during November-January to increase, 16 percent predict a decrease and 29 percent no change. That keeps the seasonally adjusted outlook index at 75.7, according to the Retail Index survey, continuing retailers' optimism.

Note: William Strauss, senior economist and economic advisor with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, can be reached at 312.322.8151.

Michigan Retail Index

October 2017 results

October performance

Retailers reporting increased, decreased or unchanged sales, inventory, prices, promotions and hiring compared to last month (numbers in parentheses indicate September results). Survey respondents: 61.

% Increased % Decreased % No Change Index* Sales 57 (39) 30 (50) 13 (11) 65.9 (43.7) Inventory 27 (28) 28 (18) 45 (54) 47.0 (54.2) Prices 11 (13) 7 (7) 82 (84) 53.7 (49.4) Promotions 26 (16) 5 (9) 69 (75) 61.0 (55.3) Hiring 18 (14) 8 (14) 74 (72) 57.1 (47.3)

Outlook for the next three months

Retailers expecting increased, decreased or unchanged sales, inventory, prices, promotions and hiring compared to last month (numbers in parentheses indicate September results)

% Increased % Decreased % No Change Index* Sales 55 (67) 16 (16) 29 (17) 75.7 (75.7) Inventory 23 (41) 42 (30) 35 (29) 48.5 (57.6) Prices 18 (18) 8 (5) 74 (77) 55.7 (57.3) Promotions 34 (42) 5 (5) 61 (53) 62.2 (66.4) Hiring 8 (31) 18 (13) 74 (56) 47.1 (59.3)

October sales performance and outlook for the next three months, by region

(The first number indicates sales performance for the month; the number in parentheses indicates outlook for the next three months)

% Increased % Decreased % No Change North 38 (33) 12 (67) 50 (0) West 44 (39) 28 (39) 28 (22) Central 82 (40) 0 (40) 18 (20) East 25 (33) 25 (67) 50 (0) Southeast 55 (39) 17 (57) 28 (4)

*Seasonally adjusted diffusion index. A diffusion index, which is the sum of the percent of respondents indicating increase and half the percent indicating no change, is calculated and then seasonally adjusted using the U.S. Census Bureau's X-11 Seasonal Adjustment procedure. Index values above 50 generally indicate an increase in activity, while values below 50 indicate a decrease.

Contact: Meegan Holland

