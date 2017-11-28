SIRVA Launches New Connect HR Portal

This update reflects the biggest major release to the platform since 2013

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SIRVA, Inc., an industry-leading global relocation and moving services provider, today unveiled its most significant update to date to its SIRVA Connect HR Portal. Available immediately, this release is the culmination of customer input and the latest in technology design best practices. Highlights include:

200+ enhancements

Clean new "look & feel"

Major emphasis on usability and user experience

Responsive design to support the customer's platform of choice (desktop, mobile, tablet)

"As a leader in global mobility services, SIRVA is continuously innovating to improve the relocation process for our clients and their people," said Deborah Balli, President, Global Relocation Services. "Our newly redesigned platform provides enhanced access to critical information and a new level of transparency and fluidity throughout the entire relocation process, greatly improving the experience for everyone involved."

John Kirk, Chief Information and Technology Officer, added, "Our technology platform is reflective of our value proposition and these enhancements continue SIRVA's commitment to provide our clients and their people with specialized relocation technology that delivers greater efficiency, flexibility and control. Our enhancements offer a technology solution to today's top relocation challenges."

About SIRVA, Inc.

SIRVA delivers customized relocation and moving solutions that satisfy the needs of clients and their people in the highest quality and most efficient way - wherever they do business. Offering an extensive portfolio of mobility services across 170 countries, SIRVA provides end-to-end solutions and delivers an enhanced mobility experience for clients and their people.

SIRVA has a portfolio of well-known and recognizable brands including Allied, northAmerican, SMARTBOX, and Allied Pickfords. For more information, please visit www.sirva.com.

