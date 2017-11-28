Mariehamn, 2017-11-28 17:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Bank of Åland Plc Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange November 28, 2017, 6.00 p.m.
Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market
The Bank of Åland Plc has filed an application for the admission of the below-mentioned securities (covered bond) to trading in a regulated market.
Name of issue: Ålandsbanken SWE Covered Bonds 1/2017
ISIN code: SE00100598474
Issue amount: SEK 2,500,000,000
The Final Terms of the Issue have been signed November 16, 2017 and they are available at the Issuer's website:
https://www.alandsbanken.fi/uploads/pdf/Final_Terms_2500_MSEK_Covered_Bonds_due_ 2022.pdf
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, phone +358 40 512 7505
Bank of Åland Plc Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange November 28, 2017, 6.00 p.m.
Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market
The Bank of Åland Plc has filed an application for the admission of the below-mentioned securities (covered bond) to trading in a regulated market.
Name of issue: Ålandsbanken SWE Covered Bonds 1/2017
ISIN code: SE00100598474
Issue amount: SEK 2,500,000,000
The Final Terms of the Issue have been signed November 16, 2017 and they are available at the Issuer's website:
https://www.alandsbanken.fi/uploads/pdf/Final_Terms_2500_MSEK_Covered_Bonds_due_ 2022.pdf
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, phone +358 40 512 7505