Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market



The Bank of Åland Plc has filed an application for the admission of the below-mentioned securities (covered bond) to trading in a regulated market.



Name of issue: Ålandsbanken SWE Covered Bonds 1/2017



ISIN code: SE00100598474



Issue amount: SEK 2,500,000,000



The Final Terms of the Issue have been signed November 16, 2017 and they are available at the Issuer's website:



https://www.alandsbanken.fi/uploads/pdf/Final_Terms_2500_MSEK_Covered_Bonds_due_ 2022.pdf



