Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Update in Lawsuit for Investors in Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIR) Shares Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors who purchased NASDAQ: OSIR shares against Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations.

Investors, who purchased shares of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIR) in December 2013 or earlier and currently hold any of their NASDAQ: OSIR shares, should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 16, 2015, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIR) filed its 10-Q Quarterly Report, disclosing multiple restatements in prior financial results, including three restatements made related to distributor relationships. As a result of these adjustments, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIR) missed revenue targets in three of the last four quarters.

On November 24, 2015, a lawsuit was filed against Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claims that the defendants issued false and misleading statements to investors and/or failed to disclose that Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. improperly recognized revenue under contracts it had with its distributors, that Osiris Therapeutics, Inc's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of December 31, 2014, March 31, 2015, and June 30, 2015, and that as a result, defendants' statements about Osiris Therapeutics' business and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIR) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

