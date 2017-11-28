THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXEO), a leading global chemicals and plastics distributor, announced that effective January 1, 2018, they will extend their partnership and represent the full coating lines for the Polynt-Reichhold Group in the southern United States, including AL, AR, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, OK, SC, TN, and TX.

The authorization comes after The Polynt-Reichhold Group announced they will re-align their coatings distribution networks to regional partners. The legacy coating resin and curative lines from Polynt include ACRYLAMAC®, ALCURE®, AQUAMAC®, ARCHEMIS®, CARBAMAC®, CHEMACOIL®, DURAMAC®, HYDREAU®, LUMICURE®, MACOPOL®, POLYMAC® and REZIMAC® brands. The legacy coating and curative lines from the Reichhold include BECKOSOL®, BECKOSOL AQ®, KELSOL®, AMBERLAC®, AROPLAZ®, UROTUF®, EPOTUF®, AROFLINT®, AROLON®, AROTUFTM, SYNTHEMUL®, RESAFEN®, FINE-CLAD®, and FINE-TONE® brands.

The Polynt-Reichhold Group, established through the merger of Polynt Composites and Reichhold, is a global leader in thermosetting resins used for coatings, composites and gel coats. The Polynt-Reichhold Group has a presence on five continents and has specialized global research centers around the globe. Polynt Americas is headquartered in Carpentersville, Illinois.

Alessandro Verde, Business Director of Coatings stated, "The Polynt-Reichhold Group and our distribution partners are committed to providing the highest level of product access to all customers throughout the Americas. Our realignment provides the greatest number of warehouses, customer support, and technical resources for our clients."

"We are pleased to represent Polynt-Reichhold in the market," said Nexeo Solutions' Vice President of Specialty Chemicals, Joey Gullion. "This authorization compliments our market-leading product portfolio and is strong validation of our technical capabilities to our customers."

About Nexeo Solutions, Inc.

Nexeo Solutions is a leading global chemicals and plastics distributor, representing products from world-class producers to a diverse customer base. From product specification to sustainable solutions, the Company goes beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including chemicals manufacturing, oil and gas, coatings, personal care, healthcare, automotive and 3D printing. The Company leverages a centralized technology platform to identify efficiencies and create solutions to unlock value for suppliers and customers. Learn more at www.nexeosolutions.com.

