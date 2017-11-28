MARINA DEL REY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Buscar Company, Inc. (OTC: CGLD) announced today that the Company's thoroughbred, Beaumarchais, won his third race in row. Beaumarchais won the 3rd race at Del Mar on November 25, 2017. Beaumarchais previously won the 2nd race on November 1, 2017 at Del Mar and the 8th race at Santa Anita on October 9, 2017. Beaumarchais was claimed from the company on November 25, 2017. The Company won 2 races at the Del Mar meet which tied for 5th most. A link to the race can be found here - https://www.dmtc.com/racing/race-replays/2017/11/25/DmANU4JBFWI

About Buscar Company. The Company is engaged in the buying, selling and racing of thoroughbreds. More information can be found at www.buscarcompany.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.