

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BlackRock (BLK) has agreed with Citibanamex, a subsidiary of Citigroup Inc. (C), to buy the asset management business of Citibanamex. Terms were not disclosed.



BlackRock and Citibanamex will also enter into a distribution agreement upon the closing of the transaction to offer BlackRock asset management products to Citibanamex clients in Mexico.



The transaction involves approximately US$31 billion in assets under management of Citibanamex, across local fixed income, equity and multi-asset products, primarily for retail clients.



Armando Senra, Head of Latin America and Iberia for BlackRock said, 'BlackRock's ambition is to become a full solutions provider in key markets around the world. This transaction is a big step forward in that direction in Mexico. The acquisition of Citibanamex's asset management capabilities combined with our global investment platform and technology create a stronger franchise that can deliver a more compelling set of investment solutions across client segments in Mexico.'



The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2018. The financial impact of the transaction is not expected to be material to Citigroup or BlackRock earnings.



