

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retired Marine Colonel Lee Busby has launched a long-shot write-in campaign in the race for Alabama's open Senate seat, saying he is dissatisfied with both the Republican and Democratic candidates.



The move by Busby, a registered Republican and former top aide to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, comes just two weeks before the special election on December 12th.



Busby claimed in an interview on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' on Tuesday that his decision to run was not related to the allegations of sexual misconduct against Republican candidate Roy Moore.



'The swirl that was going on, it's not that at all. I got no interest in it,' Busby said. 'I hope they get it sorted out, but it's not my interest. I was not a supporter beforehand.'



'I don't know Roy Moore, I've never met him,' he added. 'But there's a sense of self-righteousness that comes out of that campaign that bothered me. And I don't think it represents the majority of Alabama voters.'



Busby said he was not happy with the choice between Moore and Democratic candidate Doug Jones and suggested many Alabama voters feel the same.



'The more people I talked to, the more sense that I got that there's this huge swath in the middle that feels like they're not represented there,' Busby said.



Busby, who served as vice chief of staff to Kelly when he was a three-star lieutenant general, denied being a spoiler candidate and argued he could draw votes from both Moore and Jones supporters.



