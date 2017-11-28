Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. (OTC: DRWN) Letter to Shareholders

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. (OTC PINK: DRWN) - To the shareholders of Quantum Medical Transport, Inc.:

Dear Shareholders,

We wanted to provide an update on the company and provide our vision for growth of the company. We continue to seek out acquisition opportunities for growth and working to develop new customers in our market area. Our interim financial results are $1.2 Mil revenue and we are on track to close the year out with $1.3 Mil. which is up $100,000 over last year same period. We have decided to become OTC Markets PINK alternative reporting to remove the STOP sign and will begin reporting our financials through OTC Markets to provide greater transparency. OTC PINK alternative reporting does not require audited financial reports; however, it does require accurate periodic financial reporting on an ongoing basis that will be reviewed by OTC Markets staff and legal counsel must issue an opinion letter upon reviewing the financial statements. The cost of this annual reporting service is $6,000 which we believe is a reasonable expense and less complicated process. We expect to have our application submitted to OTC Markets for Tier change in December 2017 and the process takes approximately two weeks for approval. The company is not planning to do a reverse split and will seek to develop a strategy with preferred stock to raise capital through private placement for possible stock repurchase program to increase shareholder value. We are considering all options available for building shareholder value in the market. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to building a great company in 2018.

Thank you shareholders, for your support in our vision!

About Quantum Medical Transport/United Ambulance

QUANTUM MEDICAL TRANSPORT, INC. /UNITED AMBULANCE, LLC is an emergency and non-emergency medical services transportation company that operates in the State of Texas. The Company provides basic and advanced life support ground transport in an emergency and non-emergency setting, 24 hours a day, and seven days a week. The Company makes both local and regional out-of-town services available on a daily dispatch basis.

Management remains focused on providing prompt, high-quality patient care at the Advanced and Basic Life Support levels. Employees will work diligently to achieve goals while maintaining the highest standards of care.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "intends," "plans," "should," "seeks," "pro forma," "anticipates," "estimates," "continues," or other variations thereof (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of strategies, plans or intentions. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" and "Our Business." Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons.

Investor Relations:

Ricky Bernard

832-436-1831 x100

info@quantummedicaltransport.com

www.quantummedicaltransport.com

SOURCE: Quantum Medical Transport, Inc.