Lakewood-Amedex, Inc. to Present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / Lakewood-Amedex, Inc., a leading developer of novel anti-infective pharmaceuticals, announced today that it will be presenting at the 10th annual LD Micro Main Event on Thursday, December 7th at 10:00 AM PST / 1:00 PM EST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. CEO and President Steve Parkinson will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

Steve Parkinson, Lakewood-Amedex's CEO and President, will be presenting a corporate update and data from the recently completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial for its lead program, topically applied Nu-3 antimicrobial, to eliminate infection and promote wound healing in patients with infected diabetic foot ulcers (DFU).

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 250 names presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. In addition, there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, along with coordinate evening events.

View the live webcast of the presentation here: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro13/ldax.

A replay of the presentation will be available until December 6th, 2018.

View Lakewood-Amedex's website here: http://www.lakewoodamedex.com/.

News Compliments of Accesswire.

About Lakewood-Amedex, Inc.

Lakewood-Amedex is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of anti-infective products, including first-in-class antimicrobial compounds. The Company's products and technology are covered by an extensive patent portfolio consisting of 74 granted and/or issued patents and 13 pending patent applications covering many major pharmaceutical markets. The Company's lead therapeutic candidate is a novel synthetic broad spectrum antimicrobial proven to be effective in killing a wide range of Gram-positive, Gram-negative and antibiotic-resistant bacteria and has recently completed a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in patients with infected diabetic foot ulcers (DFU).

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually.

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

Contacts:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Jonathon Brzezinski, Ph.D. (investors)

jbrzezinski@tiberend.com

(212) 375-2681

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

David Schemelia (media)

dschemelia@tiberend.com

(212) 375-2686

SOURCE: Lakewood-Amedex, Inc.