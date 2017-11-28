sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26,96 Euro		+0,561
+2,13 %
WKN: A2H5Q0 ISIN: US63845R1077 Ticker-Symbol: 7NV 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,887
27,084
17:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC26,96+2,13 %