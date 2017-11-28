DULUTH, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) one of the nation's largest optical retailers, today announced that its charitable foundation, 20/20 Quest, has awarded $250,000 grants to both the Clear Vision Collective, an organization focused on developing vision care in Bangladesh, and to Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, which enable young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

Clear Vision Collective is a collaborative effort of multiple organizations (National Vision, VisionSpring, RestoringVision, the Eyeliance, the Brian Holden Institute, Essilor, One Sight, Clearly and others) working together on a systematic approach to make it possible for everyone in Bangladesh who needs eyewear and eye care to obtain them. National Vision's support will help Clear Vision Collective develop an optical ecosystem that can deliver market-based solutions to the low-income population at large. This grant will be allocated towards building national level resource efforts to increase the accessibility of affordable eyewear and eye care through work and school-based screenings, vision centers, improved hospital capacity and increased vision product supply.

"At National Vision, we believe that everyone -- no matter where they live and regardless of their socioeconomic status -- deserves to see their best so that they can live their best life," said Bob Stein, chief philanthropic officer of National Vision. "We are incredibly proud to partner with Clear Vision Collective, coming together with this admirable group of organizations on their pioneering approach to dramatically increase access to vision care and affordable eyeglasses in Bangladesh."

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (www.bgca.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, 4,300 Clubs serve 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. National Vision and Boys & Girls Clubs of America have been partners since 2016 and have provided more than 5,400 kids and teens access to free vision screenings, comprehensive eye exams and glasses to-date. This grant supports National Vision's mission to help people by making eye care and eyewear more affordable.

Stein continued, "Here in the United States, we are excited to enhance our work with the Boys & Girls Clubs all across the country with this grant and look forward to continuing to make sure that Club kids across our country can all have the eye care and eyewear they need to do well in school and life."

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,000 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

About 20/20 Quest, Inc.

20/20 Quest, Inc. is a nonprofit organized by National Vision to provide screenings, eye exams, eyeglasses and refractive error solutions to the optically underserved in both the United States and the developing world. 20/20 Quest has directly impacted the lives of more than 1,000,000 people globally by partnering with organizations and individuals, both domestically and around the world.

Embedded Video Available

Embedded Video Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3182893

