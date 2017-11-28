SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Datos IO, the application-centric cloud data management company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Datos IO to its 2017 Emerging Vendors list in the Storage category for its RecoverX cloud data management platform and for the Datos IO Rebellion Partner Program it launched in 2017 to support its growing base of partners and resellers.

The Emerging Vendors list recognizes recently founded, up-and-coming startups and technology suppliers that are shaping the future of the IT channel through unique technological innovations. In addition to celebrating standout companies, the list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking to expand their portfolios with cutting-edge technology.

Datos IO RecoverX helps organizations accelerate their move to the cloud by ensuring their cloud native applications and cloud databases are protected and data is always available whether it resides on-premises or across multiple private and public clouds. RecoverX is purpose built for cloud native applications such as IoT, machine learning, customer analytics, SaaS, and analytics that are built on modern non-relational and NoSQL databases including MongoDB, Apache Cassandra, Amazon DynamoDB, DataStax, Couchbase, and many others. The recent RecoverX 2.5 release adds powerful features to reduce recovery times, to meet General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance requirements, and to protect against increasing ransomware threats. Datos IO RecoverX delivers unique benefits to customers including:

Any Point-in-Time Backup and Recovery: enables enterprises to protect their modern applications at any point-in-time and recover data in the event of data loss or to refresh their test/dev clusters.

Up to 80% Reduction in Backup Storage Requirements: Datos IO's industry-first semantic deduplication compares and reduces semantic equivalents of replicated data spread across a cluster resulting in dramatic backup storage cost savings.

Blazing Fast Backup Performance: RecoverX scales-out horizontally to ensure near zero RPO and RTO even for very large data sets spread across on-premises, private, and public cloud environments.

Fully Orchestrated Recovery: enables enterprises to restore database tables from a point-in-time version to a running database of the same or different topology than the original source cluster. Recovery operations are repair-free delivering unparalled recovery time objectives (RTO).

Data-Aware Recovery: query-able and incremental recovery options that deliver unbeatable recovery times and reduced storage space requirements by restoring just the data that is needed, and the ability to remove columns of sensitive or non-essential data from restores to support data privacy requirements.

"This impressive group of technology supplier startups is already disrupting the status quo, aggressively creating and innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the IT market," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2017 Emerging Vendors represent the next generation of IT change agents, producing a wide range of leading-edge products that solution providers should keep an eye on in the coming year and beyond."

"Modern applications running in hybrid-cloud and cloud-native environments require a fundamental new approach to meet the requirements of data management use cases including backup and recovery, test/dev, DR, compliance, and application instantiation," said Tarun Thakur, co-founder and CEO, Datos IO. "We are thankful to our customers and partners for their support and honored to be recognized by CRN as we accelerate on our mission to help enterprises everywhere realize their digital transformation initiatives by ensuring their data is always protected and available no matter where it resides, across any cloud boundaries."

The Emerging Vendors: Storage list is featured online at www.crn.com/emergingvendors.

About Datos IO

Datos IO is the application centric data management company for the multi-cloud world. Datos IO delivers a radically novel approach to data management, helping organizations embrace the cloud with confidence by delivering solutions that protect, mobilize, and monetize their data -- at scale. Unlike traditional data protection solutions that protect applications either at a VM-level or at a storage LUN-level, Datos IO has reinvented data protection by eliminating any dependencies on VM or LUN constructs -- thus, enabling a true application centric data management approach. Fortune 500 companies use Datos IO RecoverX to protect, manage and recover data at scale. Datos IO has been recognized to Gartner's Hype Cycle of Storage Technologies. Backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, True Ventures, Network Appliance (NetApp), and Cisco Investments, Datos IO is headquartered in San Jose, California. To learn more, please visit http://datos.io/ and follow us on Twitter at @datos_io. dataaware

