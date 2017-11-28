FREMONT, OH--(Marketwired - November 28, 2017) - If anyone knows consumer interests, it's food retailers, and they've responded enthusiastically to the new Budweiser Brewmaster's Premium Barbecue Sauces and Marinades, starting to hit shelves now, but with a significant availability expansion scheduled for Q1 2018. The natural combination of classic American barbecue and Budweiser, the King of beers, has come together in a new line of enthusiast sauces, representing two years of development by executive chefs from Anheuser-Busch/Budweiser and The Fremont Company. The Fremont Company will also produce and distribute the products.

The new BBQ sauces will be available in five flavors: Classic, Sweet & Smoky, Honey, Sweet & Spicy, and Bold & Spicy. The new Wing sauces will be available in Mild and Hot. The marinades will be available in Sizzlin' Steakhouse and Buffalo Chicken while the Steak & Burger sauce brings a completely new and different flavor profile to the steak sauce and BBQ categories. These new sauces deliver premium quality flavoring to BBQ, wing, steak and burger sauces and marinades categories and consumers.

"Retailers were quick to recognize that these sauces are what consumers have grown to expect from a Budweiser branded product: unparalleled quality, smooth taste and a satisfying finish. Our product delivers on this promise and consumers will recognize the experience in everything from the packaging to the palette," says Allen Langer, of The Fremont Company.

About The Fremont Company

The Fremont Company is a 112-year-old consumer food products company, headquartered in Fremont, OH. The Fremont Company manufactures, markets, and distributes store brand and branded food products to customers worldwide, including private brand ketchup, Frank's Kraut, and Paisley Farm jarred vegetables. http://www.fremontcompany.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/11/28/11G148248/Images/Bud_BBQ_Classic_(1)-c46f68abf1b299f6a86508e9949d3938.jpg

The Fremont Company

claire@amplify7.com