SAVO Listed In Gartner's 2017 Market Guide For Digital Content Management For Sales

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SAVO, the leading provider of enterprise-grade sales enablement solutions, today announced they have been included in the November 2017 Gartner "Market Guide for Digital Content Management for Sales." This report is a tool for companies to assess the digital content management for sales market and vendors' product offerings. According to Gartner, "Application leaders supporting sales must use this Market Guide to understand the key offerings and make sound investment decisions."

SAVO is listed among 18 other vendors in this report. Gartner defines the high level capabilities of digital content management for sales as content repository management, content development, content delivery, content usage analytics, and sales process integration.

"SAVO is a recognized expert on Sales Enablement technology solutions and strategies," said Jason Liu, CEO, SAVO Group. "There has been a lot of noise around digital content management for sales capabilities, and we believe this Gartner report helps buyers gain clarity and confidence through their listing of technical capabilities."

Source: Gartner, "Market Guide for Digital Content Management for Sales," Tad Travis, Todd Berkowitz, Guneet Bharaj, and Melissa A. Hilbert, 17 November 2017.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SAVO

SAVO is the leader in the sales enablement market having pioneered the sales enablement category in 1999 and currently leading the consolidation of the space with its latest acquisition of KnowledgeTree. SAVO provides the most insightful, prescriptive and secure sales enablement platform for global use, delivering content to sellers within the context of their selling situation. With SAVO, companies achieve their revenue initiatives by aligning their sales, marketing and operations to work together with focus on the customer and greater results in the field. Learn about how more than one million sales and marketing professionals leverage SAVO today at www.savogroup.com.

