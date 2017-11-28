SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Today, Gimbal's Fine Candies announces the start of its 2017 holiday sweepstakes, giving fans a chance to spread the Christmas cheer with their favorite four-legged friends. The lucky winner of this sweepstakes will receive 24 delicious stocking stuffer-sized bags of Gimbal's delicious Licorice Scottie Dogs, a Christmas-themed puppy bed, festive plush blanket, and holiday dog toys. Running from Nov. 28 through Dec 12, the sweepstakes can be found on Gimbal's Facebook page.

"Our Licorice Scottie Dogs have always been a popular gift for the holidays. This year, we wanted to share the excitement with our furry friends as well," said Karin Vollrath, sales and marketing director at Gimbal's Fine Candies. "Made with real licorice root and pure anise oil, our soft and chewy Licorice Scottie Dogs are a true favorite!"

Deck the paws with friends and family this season with Gimbal's Fine Candies variety of delicious and allergy-free candies. Gimbal's is proud to offer candies free from the Major Eight food allergens that can be enjoyed and shared at any holiday celebration. Gimbal's Fine Candies are free of peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, gluten, eggs, soy and more.

To enter Gimbal's Licorice Scottie holiday sweepstakes, please visit, https://www.facebook.com/gimbalscandy.

About Gimbal's Fine Candies

Gimbal's Fine Candies was founded in 1898 in downtown San Francisco. Four generations later, everyone at Gimbal's is still incredibly dedicated and passionate about creating irresistibly delicious confections. From old-time favorites to innovative new candies, everything Gimbal's produces is made with pride in the USA. For additional information on Gimbal's Fine Candies, visit www.gimbalscandy.com or call 1-800-344-6225.

