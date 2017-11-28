MADRID, SPAIN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Cohesity, the pioneer of hyperconverged secondary storage, will be demoing its award-winning solution in Booth #183 at HPE Discover 2017 Madrid today, Nov. 28, through Thursday, Nov. 30, in Exhibit Hall 9.

Cohesity is designed to address all secondary storage use cases, and it runs on HPE DL360 to offer a complete hyperconverged secondary storage solution.

HPE is both a commercial partner and strategic investor for Cohesity. As a force multiplier, its partnership with HPE is accelerating enterprise adoption of Cohesity's groundbreaking technology for secondary storage workloads. The simplicity and scalability of Cohesity software combined with the power of HPE hardware, all available as one solution from HPE, is empowering customers to build powerful data fabrics that span both on-premises and cloud infrastructures.

Click to Tweet: See @Cohesity at HPE Discover 2017 Madrid in Booth #183: https://ctt.ec/Y4rb7+

Cohesity Speaking Engagement At-A-Glance:

Who: Vivek Argarwal, Head of Corporate and Business Development, Cohesity

John DeMay, Sr. Director Business Development, Barefoot Networks

Paul Glaser, Managing Director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

John DeMay, Sr. Director Business Development, Barefoot Networks Paul Glaser, Managing Director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise What: "Hybrid IT Infrastructure Layer: Cohesity and Barefoot Networks"

Where: HPE Discover 2017 Madrid

When: Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 1:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

About Cohesity

Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and object services, test/dev instances, and analytic functions to provide a global data store. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base. CRN named Cohesity a Top 25 Disrupter and one of the 10 Coolest Hyperconverged Products of 2016. For more information, visit www.cohesity.com and follow @cohesity on Twitter.

Media Contacts

Jenni Adair

Head of Corporate Communications

jenni@cohesity.com

650-400-1871



BOCA Communications for Cohesity

cohesity@bocacommunications.com



