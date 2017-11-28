SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Brain Corp, a leader in robotic A.I. software that transforms manually operated machines into autonomous robotic solutions, announced today the first of several projects with SoftBank Robotics Corp. ("SoftBank Robotics"), a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp. (TSE: 9984) that offers the humanoid robot, Pepper, to further their joint mission of bringing commercial robots to market.

The joint project between Brain Corp and SoftBank Robotics will leverage BrainOS® -- Brain Corp's award-winning A.I. platform -- to develop an autonomous navigation system for a line of robotic products with multi-industry applications. This partnership reinforces the strategic vision of both organizations to empower businesses and people alike by seamlessly integrating collaborative robotics into everyday activities.

"Today's announcement further extends our joint vision to make robotic automation a part of our everyday lives," said Fumihide Tomizawa, President & CEO of SoftBank Robotics Corp. "Brain Corp's team is at the forefront of creating robotic solutions that will not only enhance our daily lives but also empower the workforce with the skills and knowledge that will enable them to effectively manage the workplace of the future."

"Our partnership with SoftBank Robotics will enable us to power next-generation industrial machines and consumer appliances," said Eugene Izhikevich, CEO & co-founder of Brain Corp. "Imagine a robot that helps a single mother clean her home after a hard day's work while she spends time reading to her kids or a robot that helps your aging grandmother retrieve objects that are out of reach. We picture a world powered by robots; a world powered by Brain."

This will be the first such project between Brain Corp and SoftBank Robotics since Brain Corp announced its $114 million Series C funding round led by the SoftBank Vision Fund earlier this year.

Brain Operating System (BrainOS®)

BrainOS® is the foundation of Brain technology. It is a proprietary operating system that integrates with off-the-shelf hardware and sensors to provide a cost-effective "brain" for robots. It plays the same role for robots as Android OS plays for smartphones.

BrainOS® has computer vision and A.I. libraries that enable quick and efficient development of smart systems that learn and adapt to people and environment. Its navigation stack provides advanced self-driving capabilities for cluttered and dynamic indoor environments. The stack takes into account robot geometry and dynamics, preventing collisions with obstacles -- which is the essential safety requirement for robotic applications.

About Brain Corp.

Brain Corp. is a San Diego-based A.I. company that partners with manufacturers of commercial equipment to convert manual machines into autonomous robots. Brain Corp's technology represents the next generation of artificial brains for robots. Brain Corp is funded by the SoftBank Vision Fund and Qualcomm Incorporated.

For more information or to access videos of its robots, please visit www.braincorp.com.

About SoftBank Robotics

SoftBank Robotics is driving technology forward by becoming a worldwide leader in robotics. SoftBank Robotics regroups more than 500 employees working in Paris, Tokyo, San Francisco, Boston and Shanghai. Robots under the SoftBank Robotics brand, Pepper, NAO and Romeo, are used in more than 70 countries worldwide and offer innovative applications relevant for the fields of research, education, retail, healthcare, tourism, hospitality and entertainment.

For more information: www.ald.softbankrobotics.com

