Median Technologies, The Imaging Phenomics Company (Paris:ALMDT) announces today that the company has signed a collaboration agreement with the New York City based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). Memorial Sloan Kettering is the world's oldest and largest private cancer center committed to exceptional patient care, leading edge research, and superb educational programs.

The collaboration between MSK and Median deals with the use of iBiopsy for a retrospective study of MRI images of 200 patients who were diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent radical prostatectomy, and for whom histological slides and analyses are available. The study will explore the use of automated texture analysis and machine learning provided by Median iBiopsy to classify lesions on MRI in terms of aggressiveness, i.e., to establish classifications between aggressive and indolent prostate cancer. Use of noninvasive imaging biomarkers derived from diagnostic MRI could eventually have a significant impact on clinical decision-making, treatment option selection, and prediction of patient outcomes.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with Median Technologies in exploring potential applications of machine learning for the detection and classification of disease, with a particular focus on prostate cancer," said Dr. Hedvig Hricak, Chair of the Department of Radiology at MSK. "We believe that machine learning and artificial intelligence could ultimately provide precise tools that will augment our ability not only to diagnose prostate cancer but to potentially characterize it biologically and predict its behavior," she said.

"We are very pleased to have this collaboration agreement signed with Memorial Sloan Kettering, one of the most renowned cancer centers in the world and one of the top cancer treatment centers and research institutions in the US", said Fredrik Brag, CEO at Median. "Our investigational iBiopsy platform combines noninvasive imaging biomarkers and phenomics to identify associations that may help to predict a patient's response to treatment, thereby enhancing personalized medicine. Through the collaboration with MSK, we are expanding the range of indications covered by our imaging platform and targeting a cancer that poses one of the most significant burdens of mortality and morbidity on society," he added.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) GLOBOCAN study, prostate cancer is the second most common cause of cancer of men worldwide. In 2012, GLOBOCAN estimated that 1.1 million people were affected by prostate cancer, accounting for 15% of all new cancer cases worldwide and an estimated 307,000 deaths, making it the fifth leading cause of death from cancer in men.1

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, MediScan for Patient Care, Lesion Management Solution (LMS) for image management in clinical trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label and has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

