The site in Pristina is Teleperformance's fourth new opening in Continental Europe MEA this year

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, today announced its expansion into Kosovo. Located in Pristina, the Teleperformance site operates over 400 workstations, with more than 600 anticipated by year-end.

"The unique demographics in Kosovo make it a prime location in Europe from which we can provide cost-efficient solutions to clients that serve German speaking customers, said Yannis Tourcomanis, CEMEA President, Teleperformance Group. The employee pool in Pristina will continue to be exceptional as the region is home to many German natives and university students. We are eager to recruit and grow our employee base with skilled and enthusiastic individuals from the area."

In addition to Kosovo, countries in Continental Europe and the MEA region with new Teleperformance facility openings this year include Greece, Turkey and Russia.

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Global CEO, Teleperformance Group, added: "Kosovo is a strategic location that allows us to expand our offerings within a growing European market segment. The demand for our services continues to rise and we are very pleased to welcome all of our great new Kosovo-based teammates to our Teleperformance family.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on €1 $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, and from December 1st, 2017 the MSCI Global Standard index. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us: Twitter @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128005932/en/

Contacts:

PRESS RELATIONS

NORTH AMERICA

Teleperformance

MARK PFEIFFER, Phone: 1 801-257-5811

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com

or

EUROPE

IMAGE7

Phone: +33 1 53 70 74 70

szaks@image7.fr

or

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Teleperformance

Phone: +33 1 53 83 59 87/59 15

investor@teleperformance.com