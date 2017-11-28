This week at the Cryptocurrency World Expo in Warsaw, Selfllery is demonstrating its cryptocurrency-based photo sharing social platform, which rewards contributors for posting their visual content, and is opening the whitelist registration for its SLM token

Selfllery (https://selfllery.com), the decentralized photo sharing platform, is demonstrating the functionality and benefits of its product, this week at the Cryptocurrency World Expo in Warsaw. The company is also offering registration for the whitelist for its SLM token starting December 1.

At this time, SLM tokens are offered only to whitelisted buyers, who can purchase the tokens at a special discount. At the Cryptocurrency World Expo in Warsaw, which opens December 1, Selfllery is offering registration for the whitelist for its SLM token. 1 SLM 0.001 ETH, with a minimum purchase amount of 0.1 ETH. Selfllery's minimum goal is 10,000 ETH (soft cap), and its maximum goal is 55,000 ETH (hard cap).

Attendees of the Cryptocurrency World Expo are invited to visit Selfllery at Booth #3 to speak with the founder of Selfllery, Vadim Onishchenko, and experience the platform for themselves.

About Selfllery:

Founded in 2016, Selfllery is a social platform that allows users to post photos and other visual content, and receive rewards in cryptocurrency for their contributions to the platform. Selfllery was founded by Vadim Onishchenko, a professional photographer with experience in over 200 successful for-profit and non-profit photo projects.

