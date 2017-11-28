The following information is based on a press release from Getinge AB (GETI B) (SE0000202624) published on November 10, 2017 and may be subject to change.



Every one (1) share of Getinge AB entitles their holders to receive one (1) share in the newly formed company Arjo AB. The scheduled Ex-date is December 07, 2017.



Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and do a Fixed Price adjustment for GETI B on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the NASDAQ OMX All-Share, Benchmark and Sector Indexes", version 2.3 section 5.8.



For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Index@nasdaq.com



