TOUAX: TOUAX: Completion of the sale of the shares of Touax Solutions Modulaires by TOUAX SCA to WH Bidco SAS, a company indirectly controlled by TDR Capital LLP to occur on 8 December 2017

Completion of the sale of the shares of Touax Solutions Modulaires SAS ("TSM") by TOUAX SCA to WH Bidco SAS, a company indirectly controlled by funds managed by TDR Capital LLP, (the "Transaction") to occur on 8 December 2017.

WH Bidco SAS (a company indirectly controlled by funds managed by TDR Capital LLP) and TOUAX SCA announce that an amendment to the share purchase agreement with respect to the shares of TSM dated 4 August 2017 was signed today (the "Amendment").

A mutually acceptable position was reached on the Amendment and the enterprise value for the Transaction is €165 million.

The Amendment irrevocably provides for the definitive completion of the Transaction to occur on 8 December, 2017. The dispute between the parties relating to the Transaction was also settled.

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and shipping-containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With close to €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment. TOUAX is listed in Paris on EURONEXT - Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC Small and CAC Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME. For more information: www.touax.com

