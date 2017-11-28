The global motorcycle tires market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128005690/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global motorcycle tires market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global motorcycle tires market by stakeholders, which includes OEM and aftermarket. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market driver: increasing demand for motorcycles in APAC

APAC is expected to witness a high GDP growth during the forecast period, which will result in increased motorcycles sales. India is the largest market for motorcycles, followed by China and Indonesia. In 2017, the Indian two-wheeler market is expected to witness the highest growth in the past five years. The motorcycles segment is expected to make the maximum contribution. The growth is due to the ample rainfall in rural areas resulting in a positive influx of revenue in the country and the increase in salary of government employees. The rising adoption of commuter motorcycles among the middle-class population in emerging markets is expected to boost the motorcycle tires market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: increasing investments on smart tires

Smart tires come with an advanced sensor that can communicate with the ECU, ABS, traction control system, and braking system to offer exceptional ride quality. These tires can automatically fill the air and adapt to the terrain to offer a comfortable ride.

Individual readings of tire status are displayed, which consist of air pressure, tire wear and tear, driving mode, terrain details, and model number.

According to Ganesh Subramaniam, a lead analyst at Technavio for wheels and tires research, "These tires have a set of advanced sensors, which display weather conditions, terrain conditions, and pressure status. A unique part is the use of magnetic levitation system in place of traditional suspension setup and self-healing in case of tire damage. These tires are 3D printed using driving data, i.e., each tire is custom-made according to driving styles and terrain."

Market challenge: increasing prices of raw materials

Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India (Kerala) are the largest suppliers of natural rubber in the world. Natural and synthetic rubber are the most important components used in the manufacture of tires. The rise in prices of natural rubber in India and the supply issues faced by Thailand due to heavy rainfall had a significant impact on the global motorcycle tires market. The sudden gap in demand and supply and the rise in global crude oil prices have created a tense environment among tire manufacturers.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Key vendors in the market

Bridgestone

Continental

Dunlop (Goodyear)

Michelin

The tire industry has grown from using solid rubber tires to smart tires that can automatically control tire pressure and adapt to environmental conditions to offer a comfortable ride. The global motorcycle tires market is crowded with a lot of global as well as local tire vendors. The industry is highly competitive, and the competition is primarily based on technology and price. Innovation is the key competitive factor in this market, whereby every manufacturer aims to minimize operational costs by using a cost-effective raw material. This will help to price the products competitively.

Get a sample copy of the global motorcycle tires market free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing wheels and tires research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128005690/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com