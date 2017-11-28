

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets climbed Tuesday, putting an end to a losing streak that began late last week. Energy stocks were among the best performers following the release of some positive news from Royal Dutch Shell.



For the first time since the Bank of England launched its stress tests in 2014, no bank needs to strengthen its capital position as a result of the stress test, the central bank said Tuesday.



The results of the test revealed that the UK banking system is resilient to deep simultaneous recessions in the UK and global economies, large falls in asset prices and a separate stress of misconduct costs.



The bank noted that the economic scenario in the test was more severe than the global financial crisis.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.57 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.57 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.69 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.46 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.57 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.04 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.61 percent.



In Frankfurt, BMW fell 0.83 percent after the automaker announced a 200 million euro investment in a new 'BMW Group Battery Cell Competence Centre'



In Paris, Societe Generale rose 0.30 percent after announcing plans to cut 900 jobs as part of a restructuring exercise.



Pharmaceutical company Carmat climbed 2.06 percent after it announced the first implantation of its bioprosthetic artificial heart in the Czech Republic as part of its clinical trials in humans.



In London, Royal Dutch Shell rallied 3.71 percent. The company has confirmed that it will stop its scrip dividend program and will make future payments entirely in cash.



easyJet shares gained 1.95 percent after the discount airline published figures on its gender pay gap.



Online supermarket Ocado soared 20.57 percent after announcing a long-awaited international deal with Groupe Casino to develop its technology platform in France. Casino shares advanced 2.33 percent in Paris.



Barclays lost 1.55 percent after it failed to clear the higher so-called 'systemic' hurdle set by the Bank of England.



Eurozone money supply grew at a slower pace in October, the European Central Bank said Tuesday. The broad monetary aggregate M3 grew 5 percent annually, following September's revised 5.2 percent increase. The expected rate was 5.1 percent.



German consumer confidence is set to remain unchanged at the end of the year, underpinned by strong economic expectations, while it is yet to be known whether the failed coalition talks would hurt the sentiment, results of the latest survey by GfK showed Tuesday.



The forward-looking consumer confidence indicator showed a reading of 10.7 for December, unchanged from November, the Nuremberg-based market research group said. The score was in line with economists' expectations.



Germany's import price inflation eased at a slower-than-expected pace in October, data from Destatis showed Tuesday.



Import prices climbed 2.6 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 3.0 percent increase in September. Economists had expected the inflation to moderate to 2.5 percent.



Data also showed that export price inflation slowed to 1.5 percent in October from 1.7 percent in the preceding month.



French consumer confidence improved more-than-expected in November, after weakening in the previous four months, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday. The consumer sentiment index climbed to 102 in November from 100 in October. Economists had expected the index to increase to 101.



Home price growth in major U.S. metropolitan areas accelerated by more than expected in the month of September, according to a report released by Standard & Poor's on Tuesday.



The report said the S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Home Price Index climbed 6.2 percent year-over-year in September compared to the 5.8 percent growth seen in August. Economists had expected the pace of growth to accelerate to 6.1 percent.



In a sign consumers are entering the holiday season in very high spirits, the Conference Board released a report on Tuesday showing an unexpected improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of November.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index climbed to 129.5 in November from an upwardly revised 126.2 in October. The increase surprised economists, who had expected the consumer confidence index to drop to 124.5 from the 125.9 originally reported for the previous month.



