sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.11.2017 | 18:16
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Insulated Glass Market 2017-2021 - One Key Driver is the Increasing Demand for Green Buildings

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Insulated Glass Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global insulated glass market to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Insulated Glass Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising demand for residential construction. The global insulated glass market by the residential construction segment is growing significantly because of increased disposable incomes, urbanization, and ever-rising population. Residential construction for single families has increased over the years, which has fueled the demand for insulated glass.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for green buildings. The rising number of green buildings in Europe and APAC is driving the demand for insulated glass. Increasing awareness about the positive impact of green buildings on human health and environment has led to improvisations in insulated glass. Industrialization and urbanization have led to deforestation and increased pollution. The construction industry focuses on developing environment-friendly solutions.

Green buildings are widely preferred as they do not cause harm to human health. Insulated glass is used in the exteriors and interiors of buildings as it improves thermal resistance and reduces the consumption of electric energy by allowing natural light. It helps in temperature regulation, especially during winters and summers.

Key vendors

  • Cardinal Glass Industrie
  • Guardian Glass
  • Nippon Sheet Glass
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Viracon

Other prominent vendors

  • AGC Glass Company
  • Bent Glass Design
  • Decor Glass Specialties
  • Dlubak Specialty Glass
  • Gino's Glass Factory
  • GSC GLASS
  • GrayGlass
  • IJ Research
  • Kochhar Glass
  • Insulite Glass
  • Major Industries
  • NGG
  • Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope
  • PRL Glass System
  • Thermoseal

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 07: Regional Landscape

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/npmcdm/global_insulated

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire