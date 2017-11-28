Global Insulated Glass Market 2017-2021 - One Key Driver is the Increasing Demand for Green Buildings

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Insulated Glass Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global insulated glass market to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Insulated Glass Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is rising demand for residential construction. The global insulated glass market by the residential construction segment is growing significantly because of increased disposable incomes, urbanization, and ever-rising population. Residential construction for single families has increased over the years, which has fueled the demand for insulated glass.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for green buildings. The rising number of green buildings in Europe and APAC is driving the demand for insulated glass. Increasing awareness about the positive impact of green buildings on human health and environment has led to improvisations in insulated glass. Industrialization and urbanization have led to deforestation and increased pollution. The construction industry focuses on developing environment-friendly solutions.



Green buildings are widely preferred as they do not cause harm to human health. Insulated glass is used in the exteriors and interiors of buildings as it improves thermal resistance and reduces the consumption of electric energy by allowing natural light. It helps in temperature regulation, especially during winters and summers.



Key vendors

Cardinal Glass Industrie

Guardian Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass

Saint-Gobain

Viracon

Other prominent vendors

AGC Glass Company

Bent Glass Design

Decor Glass Specialties

Dlubak Specialty Glass

Gino's Glass Factory

GSC GLASS

GrayGlass

IJ Research

Kochhar Glass

Insulite Glass

Major Industries

NGG

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope

PRL Glass System

Thermoseal

