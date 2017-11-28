Anglo Pacific Group PLC Directors' Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY), the London and Toronto listed royalty company, announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of the Company, on November 27, 2017.

On November 22, 2017, Mr. Stan acquired 4,150 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of 141p per Share.

On November 27, 2017, Mr. Stan acquired 10,850 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company at a price of 143p per Share.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Stan is 170,540 Shares, representing 0.09% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

This notification is intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3.1.4R.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Robert Stan 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Director b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 141p 4,150 143p 10,850

d. Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Average price 15,000

142p e. Date of the transaction 22 November, 2017 and 27 November, 2017 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7682X_1-2017-11-28.pdf

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC