Anglo Pacific Group PLC Directors' Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY), the London and Toronto listed royalty company, announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of the Company, on November 27, 2017.
On November 22, 2017, Mr. Stan acquired 4,150 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of 141p per Share.
On November 27, 2017, Mr. Stan acquired 10,850 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company at a price of 143p per Share.
The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Stan is 170,540 Shares, representing 0.09% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.
This notification is intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3.1.4R.
Directors' Share Dealings - Further information
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Robert Stan
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
15,000
e.
Date of the transaction
22 November, 2017 and 27 November, 2017
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7682X_1-2017-11-28.pdf
SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC