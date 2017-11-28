sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,564 Euro		+0,004
+0,26 %
WKN: 871733 ISIN: GB0006449366 Ticker-Symbol: HGR 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,531
1,624
18:32
1,554
1,61
18:31
28.11.2017 | 18:20
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Directors' Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY), the London and Toronto listed royalty company, announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of the Company, on November 27, 2017.

On November 22, 2017, Mr. Stan acquired 4,150 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of 141p per Share.

On November 27, 2017, Mr. Stan acquired 10,850 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company at a price of 143p per Share.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Stan is 170,540 Shares, representing 0.09% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

This notification is intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3.1.4R.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Robert Stan

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

141p

4,150

143p

10,850

d.

Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Average price

15,000
142p

e.

Date of the transaction

22 November, 2017 and 27 November, 2017

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7682X_1-2017-11-28.pdf

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE