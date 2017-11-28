

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session climbed Tuesday, bouncing back from the weak performance at the start of the trading week. The strong performance by index heavyweight Nestlé provided a boost to the overall market.



Investor sentiment received a boost after the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development raised its growth forecasts for the euro area. Strong U.S. consumer confidence data and reports of strong Cyber Monday sales also added to the positive mood among traders.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.61 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,320.44. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.39 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.59 percent.



Food giant Nestlé advanced 1.3 percent, reaching a high for the year. Roche climbed 0.9 percent and Novartis gained 0.7 percent.



LafargeHolcim weakened by 1.0 percent and luxury goods manufacturer Richemont dropped 1.5 percent. Clariant lost 0.3 percent after activist investor White Tale revealed that it plans to take its demands directly to the company's shareholders.



Julius Baer climbed 1.2 percent, rebounding from yesterday's pullback. The stock sank Monday following the unexpected departure of CEO Boris Collardi.



Sika increased 0.9 percent and SGS advanced 1.3 percent. ABB gained 1.1 percent and Logitech added 0.6 percent. Kuehne + Nagel rose 1.0 percent after HSBC raised its price target on the stock.



Swiss Re finished higher by 0.3 percent and Zurich Insurance added 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, Swiss Life declined 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX