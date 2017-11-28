

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Tuesday they will not attend a meeting at the White House after President Donald Trump suggested lawmakers will not be able to reach an agreement to avoid a government shutdown.



Pelosi and Schumer said in a statement they believe the best path forward is to negotiate with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., rather than Trump.



'Rather than going to the White House for a show meeting that won't result in an agreement, we've asked Leader McConnell and Speaker Ryan to meet this afternoon,' Pelosi and Schumer said.



They added, 'We don't have any time to waste in addressing the issues that confront us, so we're going to continue to negotiate with Republican leaders who may be interested in reaching a bipartisan agreement.'



Trump sought to put the blame for a potential government shutdown on Pelosi and Schumer in a post on Twitter earlier in the day.



'Meeting with 'Chuck and Nancy' today about keeping government open and working,' Trump tweeted. 'Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don't see a deal!'



Trump had been scheduled to meet with Pelosi, Schumer, Ryan, and McConnell at the White House at 3 pm ET.



Last week, White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said the meeting would focus on 'end-of-year legislative issues,' as Congress is facing a December 8th deadline to fund the government and prevent a shutdown.



Trump's comment about illegal immigration may reflect the fact that some Democrats are demanding a spending bill include protections for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.



The administration rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September and Democrats are calling for a fix to protect the immigrants known as Dreamers before the end of the year.



Trump has previously indicated a willingness to allow a government shutdown in order to secure funding for his proposed wall on the Mexican border.



Reports have suggested lawmakers will look to pass another short-term spending bill in order to provide more time to negotiate a longer-term funding deal.



