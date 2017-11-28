TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Mad Mobile, a recognized leader in Unified Commerce, has announced the completion of a seven-figure revenue-based financing transaction with Decathlon Capital Partners.

The investment will enable Mad Mobile to expand the reach of its award-winning Concierge solution, an innovative mobile application that generates increased sales for retailers by providing store associates with mobile access to product and customer information as well as tools to deliver a personalized shopping experience.

Major retailers such as Talbots, Helzberg Diamonds, Books-A-Million, Ashley Furniture, Timberland, The North Face, and Vans have deployed Concierge on a large scale.

The powerful cloud-based platform behind Concierge enables major retailers to quickly surface real-time data from enterprise systems to launch new customer journeys that meet the needs of the modern shopper such as Clienteling, BOPIS, Endless Aisle, and MPOS.

"Mad Mobile is transforming the retail experience via a mobile-first platform that empowers store associates with valuable information to enhance the customer experience and lift store sales," said Bruce Bennett, CEO of Mad Mobile. "The commitment from Decathlon Capital will provide the resources we need to continue empowering retailers with the advantages of cutting-edge mobile technology."

"Retailers are prioritizing unified commerce solutions which bring commerce, inventory, customer, and transaction data together into a single, easy-to-use application like Concierge," said Steven Grant, Mad Mobile's Chief Financial Officer. "Working with Decathlon means we will be able to scale globally, develop our sales and marketing channels, and further build market awareness of the advantages we offer."

"Mad Mobile is a great example of the companies we like to finance," added Decathlon Capital's John Borchers. "Innovative, well-managed, and growing, Mad Mobile required a flexible capital solution that avoided equity dilution or loss of control. It's a great fit for us, and we're looking forward to a long-term relationship with the company."

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

About Mad Mobile

Founded in 2010, Mad Mobile is a recognized leader in Unified Commerce with a proven platform that rapidly integrates and orchestrates real-time data from enterprise systems into a single, mobile application for store associates. The company's Concierge application enables store associates to conduct Clienteling, Assisted Selling, BOPIS, and MPOS on any mobile device. For more information, visit www.madmobile.com or follow us at @MadMobile.

