FORT WORTH, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) is strengthening its ties to Canada. Starting next summer, American is adding service from its hub at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) to Calgary International Airport (YYC) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR). Daily service to Vancouver begins May 4, 2018, and seasonal service to Calgary begins June 7, 2018. The airline will also increase frequencies from the U.S. East Coast to Eastern Canada and extend seasonal service to popular Canadian destinations.

"We began service to Canada over 75 years ago, making it our longest-served international destination," said Vasu Raja, American's vice president, Network & Schedule Planning. "The country is filled with important businesses and exciting leisure destinations so it's only natural that we are adding more flights and providing better schedules to explore all that the country has to offer."

New routes to Western Canada in 2018: -- On sale: Dec. 4, 2017 -- New service ORD-YVR: May 4, 2018 dates: ORD-YYC: June 7, 2018-Sept. 4, 2018 -- Schedule: ORD-YVR YVR-ORD Departs ORD at 8:35 p.m. Departs YVR at 11 p.m. Arrives YVR at 11:14 p.m. Arrives ORD at 5:14 a.m. (next day) ORD-YYC YYC-ORD Departs ORD at 9:55 a.m. Departs YYC at 1:20 p.m. Arrives YYC at 12:35 p.m. Arrives ORD at 5:40 p.m. -- Aircraft: ORD-YVR: Boeing 737-800 ORD-YYC: Embraer E175, Operated by Envoy

Increased service to Western Canada in 2018:

Edmonton: American has added an additional winter trip between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and Edmonton International Airport (YEG), increasing to two daily flights between Dec. 15, 2017 and April 2, 2018.





Increased service to Eastern Canada in 2018:

Toronto: Beginning Feb. 15, 2018, American is adding an additional trip between New York LaGuardia (LGA) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and starting May 4, 2018, American is adding an additional trip from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) to YYZ. LGA to YYZ is increasing from four to five trips (year-round) and upgauging two frequencies to a dual-cabin Embraer E175. DCA to YYZ is increasing from two to three trips (year-round).



1. Customers flying from YYZ will have access to a new, contemporary premium experience in Terminal 3 with the recently re-opened and redesigned 2,500-square-foot Admirals Club®.





1. Customers flying from YYZ will have access to a new, contemporary premium experience in Terminal 3 with the recently re-opened and redesigned 2,500-square-foot Admirals Club®. Ottawa: On May 4, 2018, American is adding an additional frequency between Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and Ottawa International Airport (YOW). This route will now be operated three times daily, year-round.





Quebec City: Service between PHL and Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) has been extended through Nov. 3, 2018.





With the addition of this new service, American will offer up to 69 daily flights from seven Canadian cities to U.S. hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. American is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 1,000 destinations with about 14,250 daily flights to over 150 countries. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. In 2015, its stock joined the S&P 500 index. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Corporate Communications

817-967-1577

mediarelations@aa.com



