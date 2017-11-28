Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development announces outcome of the Extraordinary General Meeting

STOCKHOLM - November 28, 2017. At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Karolinska Development held November 28, 2017, the following resolutions were passed:

Election of a new member of the board of directors

The general meeting resolved to elect Miss Tse, Theresa as ordinary member of the board of directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Committee's previously proposed new member of the board of directors has with short notice informed that she, due to personal reasons, is no longer available for election.

Approval of issue of shares in the subsidiary Umecrine Cognition AB

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act (the "LEO Law"), to approve an issue of shares in the subsidiary Umecrine Cognition AB.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Ulf Richenberg, General Counsel, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 29 860 25, e-mail: ulf.richenberg@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network..

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com (http://www.karolinskadevelopment.com)

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Viktor Drvota, at 19.00 CET on 28 November 2017.

PR Post EGM 2017-11-28 (http://hugin.info/143071/R/2152583/826684.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Karolinska Development AB (publ) via Globenewswire

