Ripple News Analysis
How exactly did Bitcoin get to $10,000?
There are myriad factors, of course. But future historians will probably zero in on one thing: The CME's decision to add Bitcoin futures to their derivatives market.
That decision lit a fuse under Bitcoin. It caused BTC prices to explode past $7,000, giving birth to the momentum that carried Bitcoin to where it is today. Also, avoiding a problematic fork over the SegWit2x proposal helped Bitcoin keep its trajectory.
But what does any of this have to do with Ripple?
Well,.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
How exactly did Bitcoin get to $10,000?
There are myriad factors, of course. But future historians will probably zero in on one thing: The CME's decision to add Bitcoin futures to their derivatives market.
That decision lit a fuse under Bitcoin. It caused BTC prices to explode past $7,000, giving birth to the momentum that carried Bitcoin to where it is today. Also, avoiding a problematic fork over the SegWit2x proposal helped Bitcoin keep its trajectory.
But what does any of this have to do with Ripple?
Well,.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...