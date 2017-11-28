The latest market research report by Technavio on the global searchlights market predicts a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global searchlights market by product (halogen searchlights, xenon searchlights, and LED searchlights), by application (marine, defense and security, and architectural and extravaganza), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global searchlights market, according to Technavio energy researchers:

Increasing demand from commercial and recreational marine sectors: a major market driver

In 2016, halogen searchlights dominated the market with over 60% of the market share

APAC dominated the global searchlights market with close to 40% of the share in 2016

Francis Company, Carlisle Finch, LUMINELL, IBAK Helmut Hunger, Perko, and R. STAHL TRANBERG are the leading players in the market

Increasing demand from commercial and recreational marine sectors is one of the major factors driving the global searchlights market. Searchlights can perform a range of tasks from locating buoys to illuminating a narrow channel and sometimes searching for a man overboard. Hence, vendors keep on innovating new technologies to offer the best combination of beam spread (width) and intensity (length) for both short and long-range work. There has been an increase in demand for searchlights in commercial and recreational marine sectors.

APAC: largest market for searchlights

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global searchlights market in APAC due to the rapid economic growth in the region driven by countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines. These countries are in a well-established position to fulfill the increasing demand for ultra-large vessels by shipping companies. The demand for ultra-large vessels is increasing owing to its high fuel efficiency and economies of scale.

According to Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on the power sector, "Rapidly developing sea ports, faster access to potential customers via valuable shipping trade routes, and low-cost communications, are expected to have a positive impact on the searchlights market in APAC. In addition, improving infrastructure in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines will also benefit the market during the forecast period."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global searchlights market is partially fragmented due to the presence of several international, regional, and local players. Francis Company, Carlisle Finch, LUMINELL, IBAK Helmut Hunger, Perko, and R. STAHL TRANBERG are some of the major players in the market. These vendors offer a wide range of searchlights globally to be used in marine, prison and homeland security, and architectural lighting applications. Vendors are coming up with new technologies and innovations in designing searchlights to make them more effective and efficient for users. For instance, NightFINDER, which is a new launch of Carlisle Finch, integrates searchlights and thermal camera on the same system to reduce cabling and mounting space costs.

