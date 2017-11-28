VIDEO: First Ever JCS International Young Creatives Award Presented At 2017 International Emmy World Television Festival

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --On November 18, JCS International President Michal Grayevsky presented the first ever Young Creatives Award at the 2017 International Emmy World Television Festival in New York City.

Video: http://origin-qps.onstreammedia.com/origin/multivu_archive/PRNA/ENR/second%20JCSI_emmys_v3_Nov22_HD.mp4

This video features footage of remarks from Bruce Paisner,Chief Executive Officer and President of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and from JCS International President Michal Grayevsky, who then presents the JCS International Young Creatives Award to three young creatives: Eisa Alhabib ofKuwait,Ewing LuoofChinaandRoberto Pino Almeydaof Chile.

About JCS International

JCS International is a global media company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1979, JCSI pioneered the one-stop shop concept, offering full-service production capabilities, from conception to execution, all under one roof. For decades, JCSI has brought together media outlets from around the world and helped them fulfill their mission. Now, JCSI is creating a unique new media platform for young companies, entrepreneurs and creative talent, helping its partners realize their potential and scale. The company is privately held by the Ronald S. Lauder Group



About the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a membership based organization comprised of leading media and entertainment figures from over 60 countries and 500 companies from all sectors of television including internet, mobile and technology. The Academy's yearly schedule of events includes the prestigious International EmmyAwards held in New York, The International EmmyKids Awards at MIPTV and a series of industry events such as Academy Day, The International EmmyWorld Television Festival and Panels on substantive industry topics. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognizes excellence in television produced outside of the United States, as well as US Primetime programs produced in languages other than English, with the prestigious EmmyAward. Currently celebrating programming across varied areas including: Arts Programming, Current Affairs, Comedy, Documentary, Drama Series, News, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Telenovela, and TV Movie/Mini-Series, it also recognizes excellence in Performances, Kids programming and Digital. For more information, go to www.iemmys.tv

