

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Several big companies have stopped advertising on YouTube after their ads were displayed on videos that showed children in undergarments.



Big companies like candy maker Mars, sportswear company Adidas, Hewlett-Packard, German supermarket chain Lidl and Deutsche Bank have suspended their advertising campaign on YouTube after their ads appeared next to videos of children in underwear along with lewd comments.



The scandal was brought to light by an investigation by U.K. newspaper The Times of London.



The companies' advertisements appeared on videos showing children in various stages of undress, while some of these videos showed 'young girls filming themselves in underwear, doing the splits, brushing their teeth or rolling around in bed,' according to the London Times.



YouTube's official policy states that posting such content 'will immediately result in an account termination.'



'There shouldn't be any ads running on this content and we are working urgently to fix this. Over the past year, we have been working to ensure that YouTube is a safe place for everyone and while we have made significant changes in product, policy, enforcement and controls, we will continue to improve,' a YouTube spokesperson said.



