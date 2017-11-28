Global Commercial Pasta Cooker and Rethermalizer Market 2017-2021 - Cooking Consistency is Key for the Market

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Commercial Pasta Cooker and Rethermalizer Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global commercial pasta cooker and rethermalizer market to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Commercial Pasta Cooker and Rethermalizer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing preference for equipment with improved controls. Some of the improved controls in commercial pasta cookers and rethermalizers are automatic water fill systems with in-line strainers and temperature limit switches. Commercial pasta cookers with automatic water fill systems feature benefits of quick, consistent, and perfect pasta preparation.
According to the report, one driver in the market is need for quick and consistently cooked pasta. Food consistency is a key factor that every foodservice establishment focuses on. Foodservice establishments also focus on various methods for maintaining consistency in food products. The consistency can be maintained by adding the ingredients in the accurate quantity and cook the food with the appropriate cooking technique. The food consistency has become extremely important to maintain brand loyalty among customers of foodservice establishments.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increase in steel prices. Vendors are highly dependent on stainless steel for the production of commercial pasta cookers and rethermalizers, and high prices of stainless steel can impact the profit margins of vendors. Stainless steel is good for corrosion resistance. It is durable and can hold the food item (pasta) safe at high temperatures. The price of steel can be influenced by many factors such as the global economy and natural disasters.
Key market trends
- Growing preference for equipment with improved controls
- Growing preference for high-capacity commercial pasta cookers and rethermalizers
- Use of patented technologies in commercial pasta cookers and rethermalizers
Key vendors
- Electrolux Professional
- Frymaster
- Middleby Corporation
- OFFCAR
Other prominent vendors
- Desco USA
- Globe Food Equipment
- Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment
- Keating of Chicago
- Moffat Group
- MVP Group
- Nemco Food Equipment
- Town Food Service Equipment
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Heat Source
Part 07: Regional Landscape
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
