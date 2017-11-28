The latest market research report by Technavio on the global semiconductor packaging materials marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global semiconductor packaging materials market by material type (organic substrates, lead frames, and bonding wires) and by geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global semiconductor packaging materials market, according to Technavio transportation and logistics researchers:

Advanced semiconductor material packaging technologies: a major market driver

In 2016, the organic substrates segment was the major revenue contributor to the global semiconductor packaging materials market, with a share of close to 50%

In 2016, APAC led the global semiconductor packaging materials market, accounting for a majority share of close to 68% of the market revenue

Amkor Technology, DuPont, Henkel, Honeywell, Kyocera, and Toppan Printing are the leading players in the market

Advanced semiconductor material packaging technologies: a major market driver

The commercial certainty for most IC manufacturers is that changes in wafer sizes and node migrations are reducing even as capital expenditures are increasing. One of the ways for manufacturers to maintain the competitive edge in the market is to incorporate newer chip-packaging options such as 2.5-D integrated circuits (2.5DICs) and 3-D integrated circuits (3.0DICs) into their production processes. These improved packaging technologies provide increased chip connectivity, extend flip-chip and wafer-level capabilities and lower power consumption when compared to traditional packaging configurations. Additionally, these advanced chip packaging solutions allow several dies to be stacked vertically together using interposers and TSV technology.

Organic substrates: largest segment by material type

The organic substrates semiconductor packaging materials market is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period. These materials are base layers of individual semiconductor devices and ICs on which other layers are deposited to complete the circuit. Organic substrates are a part of the circuit and it is important that these are efficient conductors of electricity. Thinner core materials are preferably used to surround these materials in demanding system applications. The small die which is a block of semiconducting material made of silicon or gallium arsenide, having a fabricated circuit, is mounted on the substrate that connects the output and input-output terminals from the die to the PCB.

According to Shakti Jakhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on packaging, "Organic substrates are surrounded by low loss and ultra-thin materials having a dielectric base. The adoption of these substrates has increased when compared to lead frames and bonding wires as the industry advances more toward leadless and cable-less packages. The flexibility of these substrates allows them to be used as interconnects. A thin film layer made of polyester and polyamide films is used on the substrate for the protection of the semiconductors."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global semiconductor packaging materials market is fragmented with the presence of several diversified regional, local, and multinational vendors in the market. The semiconductor packaging materials market is highly concentrated in APAC when compared to EMEA and the Americas. The local players have contributed to the increase in competition in the market by offering innovative solutions at a lower price than the international players. The local vendors compete in terms of cost of the semiconductor packaging product because it is difficult for them to compete with international vendors in terms of the range of offerings, product quality, and product features. Amkor Technology, DuPont, Henkel, Honeywell, Kyocera, and Toppan Printing are the major players in the global semiconductor packaging materials market.

