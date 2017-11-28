Global Warehouse Vehicles Market 2017-2021 - Growing Popularity of the Autonomous Vehicles

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Warehouse Vehicles Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global warehouse vehicles market to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Warehouse Vehicles Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The global warehouse vehicles market has been segmented on the basis of product type such as counterbalance trucks, narrow aisle trucks, tow trucks, pallet trucks and others.



One trend in the market is rising popularity of non-marking tire. Non-marking tires are used to eliminate black marks on warehouse floors. The non-marking tires are generally grey and white in color. However, the color may vary from manufacturer to manufacturer. Mostly, grocery or food processing plants are required to employ non-marking tires in their factories or warehouse for concerns about hygiene.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rising e-commerce retail sales. An increase in the number of online shoppers is expected in future, retailers have either slowed or stopped the growth of brick and mortar retail stores in many of the locations. The reverse is true for the warehouses holding the product. Amazon, one of the leading online mass retailers, has increased the size and locations of their warehouse distribution centers. In order to increase the speed of delivery time, warehouses are required to be closer to population centers. Hence the demand for warehouses is likely to increase, thus increasing the demand for the warehouse vehicles.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high initial investment and maintenance cost. Warehouse vehicles require constant technical support and maintenance for smooth and uninterrupted operations. The maintenance cost of warehouse vehicles such as forklifts can be high, especially for those operating in a harmful environment for the warehouse vehicles and undergo a high chance of wear and tear of different parts of the warehouse vehicles. The frequent wear and tear contribute to increase in the cost of maintenance.



Key Trends



Rising popularity of non-marking tire

Growing popularity of the autonomous vehicles

Rising popularity of fork truck free movement



Key vendors

Crown

Jungheinrich

KION GROUP

Toyota

Other prominent vendors

CONHERSA

Douglas Equipment Company

Godrej Material Handling

Hyster Company

Lokpal Industries

Mighty Lift

Ningbo Ruyi Joint Stock

NOVELTEK

PalletTrucksUK

Patel Material Handling Equipment

Puma Lift Trucks

RICO manufacturing

Sroka Incorporated

STILL Materials Handling

The Raymond Corporation

Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2m2268/global_warehouse



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716