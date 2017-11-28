Canadian Zeolite Corp.: Canadian Zeolite Provides Update On Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / Canadian Zeolite Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: CNZ) (OTCQB: CNZCF) (FSE: ZEON) an international marketer and distributor of zeolite products is pleased to announce that the shareholders of Earth Innovations Inc. ("EII") have approved the sale of EII to Canadian Zeolite Corp. at their Annual General and Special Meeting held on November 24, 2017. The Company anticipates closing the transaction on or about December 5th, 2017. For full details of the transaction, please see CNZ Release dated October 23, 2017 "Canadian Zeolite Announces Acquisition of Earth Innovations Inc."

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Ray Paquette"

President & CEO

+1 604.684.3301

www.canadianzeolite.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. Canadian Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE: Canadian Zeolite Corp.