Vodka Brands Corp.: Vodka Brands Corp Acquires White Diamond Vodka Brand

Vodka Brands Corp Announces Acquisition of Award-Winning, White Diamond Vodka

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / VODKA BRANDS CORP (OTC PINK: VDKB) announced plans today, through a letter of intent, to acquire White Diamond Vodka, a premium vodka brand imported from Europe.

As part of the acquisition, Vodka Brands Corp will purchase the White Diamond Vodka brand, which includes the U.S. government trademark and current inventory, from Beverage Brands, Inc., a Pennsylvania corporation. Terms were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to announce the future acquisition of White Diamond Vodka," announced Mark Lucero, CEO, Vodka Brands Corp. "The addition of White Diamond Vodka to our product portfolio, complements our portfolio of diamond-themed, premium vodka brands, and expands our distribution network in the United States," he stated. White Diamond Vodka is available for sale in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and in the state of Ohio through Heidelberg Distributing.

"The acquisition of White Diamond Vodka is part of our corporate strategy to expand our national distribution and enhance our brand portfolio. Our vodka products are high-quality, award-winning brands, made from the finest ingredients," he added. White Diamond Vodka was previously awarded a gold medal from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in the category of imported vodkas.

"We have set the highest quality standards for our vodka brands, in that all of our vodka products are made from exceptional ingredients, and filtered to perfection to achieve the smoothest possible taste," said Mr. Lucero. White Diamond Vodka is made from premium grains and artesian water, sourced from deep aquifers near the Baltic Sea in Europe. The brand is ultra-filtered and distilled for a smooth taste. White Diamond Vodka is available in 750 ML and one-liter sizes.

Additionally, Vodka Brands Corp owns the brands, Blue Diamond Vodka, a luxury vodka brand made in Europe from six-grain barley and artesian water sourced from 500-foot deep aquifers, and Diamond Girl Vodka, a newly launched European vodka brand and gold medal winner of the 2017 "Fifty Best" competition for imported spirits.

Vodka Brands Corp is a publicly traded corporation (OTC PINK: VDKB) based in Pennsylvania.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plan of Vodka Brands Corp., statements relating to goals, plans, and projections regarding the Vodka Brands Corp.'s financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers," or similar expressions, are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Vodka Brands Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. Vodka Brands Corp does not undertake, and Vodka Brands Corp specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from Vodka Brands Corp's expectations and estimates. For more information about Vodka Brands Corp and the risks related to an investment in the Company, investors should review the Company's filing at www.sec.gov with their tax and financial advisor.

MEDIA CONTACT:

VODKA BRANDS CORP

412-681-7777

SOURCE: Vodka Brands Corp