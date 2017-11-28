TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Investors and investment advisors are invited to listen to an update presentation on Brompton Oil Split Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: OSP)(TSX: OSP.PR.A) hosted by Mike Clare, Vice-President and Portfolio Manager, Brompton Funds. Investors may listen to the recording by clicking on the following link:

http://www.bromptongroup.com/OSP_Nov_2017

Brompton Oil Split Corp's Class A shares (TSX: OSP) provide investors with enhanced exposure to an equal-weight portfolio of large-cap North American oil & gas issuers with a focus on high quality issuers with significant exposure to a potential rebound in oil prices. The Class A shares target a distribution of $0.10 per month ($1.20 per annum)(1), representing an 18.8% annualized distribution rate.(2) The Preferred shares have a yield to maturity of 5.6%, with a Pfd-3 rating(3) and 33% downside protection.(4)

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

1) No cash distributions will be paid on the Class A Shares if, after the payment of the distribution by the Company, the NAV per Unit would be less than $15.00.

2) Thomson Reuters as at November 22, 2017. Reflects current distribution rate based on the closing market price.

3) Pfd-3 rating was most recently confirmed by DBRS on January 30, 2017. A security rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security, and may be subject to revisions or withdrawal by DBRS at any time.

4) Calculated based on November 22, 2017 closing price and the maturity date, March 31, 2020.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Company on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the Company and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Company. You can find more detailed information about the Company in the public filings available at www.sedar.com.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Company, to the future outlook of the Company and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Contacts:

Brompton's Investor Relations Line

416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001)

info@bromptongroup.com

www.bromptongroup.com



