sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,062 Euro		+0,009
+16,98 %
WKN: A12HSB ISIN: CA8740722001 Ticker-Symbol: 1TQ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAKU GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TAKU GOLD CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
28.11.2017 | 19:44
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Taku Gold Corp: Taku Receives Requisition For Shareholders' Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / Taku Gold Corp. (CSE: TAK, OTCQB: TAKUF) ("Taku" or the "Company") announces it has received a requisition to call a special meeting of its shareholders. The requisition was made by Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSXV: GPY), which beneficially owns at least 5% of the Company's outstanding common shares. The requisition asks for a shareholders' meeting to be called for the purpose of removing from office three of the current directors of the Company, and replacing them with nominees put forward by GPY. The Company will be reviewing the requisition, and expects to set a meeting date within the next 20 days.

Taku is committed to considering the views of its shareholders and making decisions in the best interests of the Company as a whole.
For more information please contact:

Zak Dingsdale, CEO and President at 1-905-269-0797
zak@takugold.com
www.takugold.com

Follow Taku Gold On:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/takugold
Twitter: http://twitter.com/takugoldcorp
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/TakuGold
Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/photos/takugold

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Taku Gold Corp.


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE