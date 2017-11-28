Taku Gold Corp: Taku Receives Requisition For Shareholders' Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / Taku Gold Corp. (CSE: TAK, OTCQB: TAKUF) ("Taku" or the "Company") announces it has received a requisition to call a special meeting of its shareholders. The requisition was made by Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSXV: GPY), which beneficially owns at least 5% of the Company's outstanding common shares. The requisition asks for a shareholders' meeting to be called for the purpose of removing from office three of the current directors of the Company, and replacing them with nominees put forward by GPY. The Company will be reviewing the requisition, and expects to set a meeting date within the next 20 days.

Taku is committed to considering the views of its shareholders and making decisions in the best interests of the Company as a whole.

